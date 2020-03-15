The word reconciliation is on everyone’s lips these days. Tulsans are rightly concerned about their city’s image heading into next year’s race massacre centennial.
And yet, I wonder how much true reconciliation is possible in a place yet to come to terms with the swindle that accompanied Tulsa’s ascent to the Oil Capital of the World.
We have celebrated and revered the names of the oilmen who benefited from the legalized theft of the early 20th century, but we have almost entirely forgotten the names of its victims, like Millie Naharkey.
Naharkey’s tragic story has been written out of Tulsa’s history.
Her family came from Loachapoka tribal town, which rekindled the fire at the Council Oak Tree after removal. She was born in 1906 near Mooser Creek, the site of the current Tulsa Pepsi bottling plant.
The creek was named after her father, an important councilor in the Creek Nation. That girl would become the subject of a legal case that shocked the nation.
Just a couple of miles from Millie’s allotment stood the small town of Red Fork, the site of Tulsa County’s first oil gusher in 1901. This discovery helped spur to the first bridge across the Arkansas River in 1904 and incorporation of Red Fork into Tulsa proper.
Following the death of Moser Naharkey, a federal Indian agent and Methodist pastor named J.H.N. Cobb established himself as Millie Naharkey’s guardian.
Cobb was supposed to act in the best interest of his charges, but his writings reveal a man with little respect for his wards.
Regarding another Creek family, Cobb testified “that they are ignorant, speak little or none of the English language, that they are not strong mentally and are incompetent and unable to manage their affairs.”
Courts rarely questioned such assessments.
Tulsa oilman Charles Page knew that Moser Naharkey’s death represented an opportunity. The so-called “Dead Indian Act” of 1902 removed restrictions on inheritances.
Millie’s brother, Sammie, sold the father’s allotment to Page for $2,000. Millie’s guardian was furious and sued Page.
The family was torn apart, and the case was not settled until the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled in 1936 that Page had acted illegally in dividing the family’s allotment.
During the upheaval of the 1910s, Naharkey had been sent to Chilocco Indian School near the Kansas border. She returned to Tulsa in the early 1920s to find she had become famous, and her hometown was now fabulously wealthy and growing fast.
Even though at least 90% of Creek allotments had passed into white hands, news of the “rich Indian heiress” made The New York Times. The national press found the scene of the “destitute child of nature” juxtaposed with mansions a source of unending good copy.
A New York City suitor came to Naharkey with promises of Broadway but was chased off by Indian agents. She was abducted twice by land-hungry schemers connected to oilmen.
The Tulsa developer and oilman Grant Stebbins, a rival of Page and founder of Maple Ridge, developed a wild scheme to have Naharkey deed her lands to his oil company on her 18th birthday in 1922.
Stebbins hired another Tulsa oilman, A.B. Reese, and University of Oklahoma college student, William R. McNutt, to promise a no-strings-attached fishing vacation to Naharkey and her mother, Martha. The group toured the Oklahoma countryside until the men gained the women’s trust.
The group set up in the Missouri Ozarks’ Roaring River resort, and Naharkey was given ample amounts of whisky. McNutt promised to marry her.
Reese gave Naharkey a check for $1,000 in exchange for a drilling lease for Stebbins’ oil company. Three days after Naharkey’s 18th birthday, the men took her to a county court in Missouri, where Stebbins’ lawyer had drawn up a contract that would deed Naharkey’s land to the Gladys Belle Oil Company.
Naharkey sensed something was off. She didn’t want to sell, only to lease.
Alarm bells had gone off in Tulsa as well. Her guardian, who was connected to the powerful First National Bank, was notified and soon Indian agents were searching for her.
That’s when things took an ugly turn.
Naharkey would later testify that at Roaring River, McNutt forced himself on her. At night, she cried out for help but none came.
They told her that Indian agents would do worse things to her, so Reese gave Millie a knife with instructions to stab anyone from the government. She was promised $25,000 to be deposited into her bank account for completion of a private education in Kansas City. It never arrived.
The men railroaded Naharkey into signing over her land in a small county courtroom in Missouri, but Reese and McNutt were arrested in Joplin, Missouri, on multiple complaints of white slavery, a euphemism for sex trafficking.
The Missouri attorney general alleged the oilmen, their attorney and Stebbins engaged in a criminal conspiracy to kidnap, defraud and rape Naharkey. The case continued for years as federal prosecutors disentangled the web of conspiracies going from law firms to real estate developers to unethical family members.
First National Bank in Tulsa emerged as a center of legalized theft as oilmen and lawyers worked the system to dispossess people like Naharkey of their lands.
Naharkey’s story was shocking even by the standards of the day, but the scandal resulted in little justice.
Reese and McNutt were found guilty of providing liquor to an Indian; the complaints of kidnapping and rape were dropped.
The land transfer was deemed fraudulent and reverted to Naharkey’s guardian at First National Bank.
Stebbins relocated to Kansas City and died in 1925. He is remembered as an upstanding Tulsa founding father whose family contributed land and money to the University of Tulsa. The Maple Ridge mansion bearing his name remains a staple on tours of the affluent neighborhood he helped develop.
Naharkey never attended the Kansas City finishing school. She returned to her west Tulsa homestead, married and built a modest home.
She fought constantly with her guardian at First National Bank, who insisted she was “an incompetent Indian,” according to letters written by the guardian in the 1970s. The guardian paid himself handsomely in fees from her lands over Naharkey’s protests. Her angry letters to U.S. Secretary of the Interior are conserved at the National Archives.
In 1996, the former world-famous “Rich Indian Heiress” died, nearly penniless and unknown to Tulsa beyond her survivors.
Millie Naharkey represents an extreme, but all-too-common story of graft, corruption and greed. We would do well to amend our Oil Capital rhetoric to account for this painful truth.
Russell Cobb is a scholar in modern languages and cultures. This article is adapted from his recent book, “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State.”
