Graduations, like most events across the country, have been canceled. Seniors like me have lost important and raw moments of celebration, goodbyes and well wishes. Still, graduates have plenty of time to connect with friends and reflect on their experiences.
Growing up in Tulsa, I hardly knew anything about the University of Tulsa. I went to a few lively football games with friends and occasionally used the McFarlin Library for homework and research. I did not know about anything that happened on campus or about the bond that the entire TU community felt toward one another.
I generally mark the beginning of Tulsa’s renaissance around 2008, and even then it did not become a popular idea to stay in Tulsa for college. All the fifth-graders either chanted “Go Pokes!” or “Boomer Sooner!”
“Reign Cane” hadn’t been invented yet.
When it came time to apply to colleges, I knew I had to reach, not just academically, but geographically. That’s what college is about, right? Leaving the nest and being independent? I couldn’t do that living 5 miles from home!
After seven applications and many nights behind the computer editing essays, the choice came down to two schools. I had fallen in love with my city and knew TU was the better fit — so, begrudgingly, I committed. I was still not thrilled to be 5 miles from home.
I chose TU because of the small class sizes, the study-abroad programs and the vast amount of resources available at our small school.
At TU, I experienced four years of the TU Commitment: I was accepted and welcomed into the TU family. I engaged in and out of the classroom. I was empowered to learn constantly, lead others and explore the world. Above all, I have been set on a path of self-discovery that will charge my curiosity for the rest of my life.
If I had to do it over again, I would choose TU for the people — students, staff, faculty and administration. Leaving them is the reason graduating is tough, especially because we are not able to have the proper celebrations with many who have become lifelong friends. I am grateful to be walking away with a few of those and the best experience that has shaped my life, right here in my hometown.
As a native Tulsan and a student at our university, I have felt a stark disconnect between the two.
When I chose TU, friends and family always spoke of its impressive academic reputation and not much else. They had no connection to it.
Now, the statistical reason is that we are a small school — there are fewer people connected to our university. Yet, our university bears the name of something we all take pride in: Tulsa.
My invitation to all Tulsans is to make a connection with our university. Meet a student at church. Take a free tour of campus from our outstanding University Ambassadors. Go to a football game. Visit with our students. Their Golden Hurricane pride will quickly become yours.
If you need more convincing, I promise that you have never seen a more beautiful sight of downtown than a sunset viewed from the McFarlin Library steps. I will be visiting my alma mater again shortly for those — and the people, of course.
If you are a high school student, apply to TU! Exploring our campus will open your world to unknown possibilities. If you are a Tulsan, I encourage you to make a connection and help truly make TU “Tulsa’s university.”
Sam Trizza, a University of Tulsa senior, is president of University Ambassadors.
