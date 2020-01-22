One group passionately explained that a good feral cat policy for Tulsa would be to capture, spay and neuter them and then release them back into neighborhoods.
Others disagreed. A bird protection organization countered with how roaming felines harm songbirds.
Another group of cat lovers pointed to the dangers and diseases awaiting free-range felines. For the record, the municipal code on cats calls for inside-only.
These are the types of public comments a new Animal Welfare Commission has been hearing for months.
As the city considers privatizing its shelter, the five-member inaugural commission is coming to the final stages of recommending a broadly revised ordinance to the City Council. A first draft has been submitted to Mayor G.T. Bynum and is pending legal review.
“We are making progress and are heartened by the level of civic engagement,” said former Mayor Susan Savage, chairwoman of the commission.
Other members are Teresa Meinders Burkett, Robin Ballenger, Cordell DeMent and Christine Kunzweiler.
Mayor Bynum created the commission in October 2018 as an ongoing advisory group. It is to make recommendations to city officials so Tulsa can keep up with best practices in animal welfare.
For most of last year, the commission worked on a new city animal welfare ordinance recommendation.
Usually, such changes are done in reaction to something bad happening. This approach has been more methodical and comprehensive with an eye on the long-term.
The commission started by finding out how the current municipal code evolved. Then members received data, researched effective animal welfare practices, toured facilities and gathered input at numerous public meetings.
Reinforcing the seriousness of the work was expert testimony linking animal cruelty to child abuse, domestic violence and other violent crimes. There is also a safety issue for residents from loose, untamed animals.
An appearance before the commission often is emotional.
For many, dogs and cats are like family members and represent God’s most vulnerable creations. For others, animals are akin to property, with a belief they can treat their property however they choose.
Savage came up against these opposing views while as Oklahoma’s secretary of state she tackled the problems of puppy mills.
“It is something we have to break through when dealing with these issues,” she said.
The commission has been focusing on three core areas:
• Implementing a robust and comprehensive spay and neuter program;
• Considering language defining “cruel and inhumane” treatment; and
• Ensuring that recommendations are implementable and enforceable.
These guideposts are more complex than they seem.
Is it cruel to declaw a cat? Is it inhumane to attach dogs to a tree or post? How serious is it to have a pet outside in hot or cold weather?
What about discipline in pet training? Should cats be allowed outside, or is that neglectful?
With spay and neuter programs, costs and access can be obstacles for some owners.
“We are creating a system or series of recommendations and want people to understand and make sense of these changes,” Savage said. “We need to connect what we have done so it makes sense to people.”
Preliminary data show that about 10,500 animals were brought into the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter last year. About 1,650 of them were euthanized, and about 7,500 were adopted or taken by rescue groups. Final data could vary up to 2%.
After the ordinance is in place, the commission can turn its attention to broader issues of community education, outreach and culture.
Part of this may be taking a deep dive into animal cruelty cases to see patterns or system gaps.
“We need to not only have information to understand what these cruelty cases consist of, but we ought to track the cases to understand their disposition,” Savage said.
At the heart of this work is Tulsa becoming a better place.
“Our hope is to bring an understanding to why it matters to take care of animals, not just from an enforcement, cost-benefit or emotional standpoint, but to how it speaks to the character of a community,” Savage said.
“To take care of the least powerful creatures speaks well of the character and moral compass of a community.”
