Strong leaders seek out the toughest challenges and tackle them directly. Often, our talking heads in academia and the media believe that for someone to lead they must be an “expert” in that field. Yet, history has shown that subject matter “experts” lack the vision and the drive to make big changes.
When Jim Bridenstine was first nominated by President Trump to be the next NASA Administrator, a contingent of “smart” new media outfits immediately started criticizing him. Essentially, they didn’t like Bridenstine’s politics from his days in Congress, but they masked their partisanship under the guise of science. See, Bridenstine wasn’t enough of a credentialed ‘expert’ in science for them.
Last I checked, NASA didn’t need a chief scientist, it needed a leader with a vision and a drive to move quicker and on budget. General public enthusiasm for NASA waned greatly during Obama years when they attempted to cancel America’s exploration program and pursued missions that didn’t generate excitement and wonder. The gap that was left was perceived to be filled by “space billionaires” who through their celebrity would reinvigorate American interest in space exploration — even though they hype doing things NASA has already achieved decades ago.
That’s why NASA needed a leader who could harness the enthusiasm started by these space billionaires and remind the public of all the great successes NASA has already achieved and how far it was reaching to do the things only America’s space program can accomplish.
Here we are a year into Bridenstine’s tenure and positive change is already in the record books on one of NASA most important programs: the Space Launch System designed to take America back to the moon, and ultimately, Mars. The Space Launch System is the most powerful rocket in the world and the only system capable of launching astronauts to deep space; that’s why it’s so critical to the Artemis Program that Bridenstine launched at the president’s direction this summer.
Since Bridenstine has taken the helm of NASA and focused his energy on the Space Launch System, we’ve seen an acceleration of the production of this powerful rocket to ensure it is ready for its first flight. Even more notably, Bridenstine has emphasized the importance of a sustainable exploration program and has helped lead the NASA and industry team to realize massive improvements in the second rockets production. In fact, the Space Launch System that will first launch astronauts to the moon in 2022 is averaging a 50% improvement compared to the first rocket’s production. That includes a 70% improvement in labor hours on the engine section and 33% on the intertank. Work is also starting on the third Space Launch System rocket that will carry the first astronauts back to the surface of the moon in 2024.
In exciting anticipation, the core stage, or backbone of the rocket, for the Artemis-1 mission is almost complete, bringing this massive, most powerful rocket ever built one step closer to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center. No rocket we’ve seen in decades will be as powerful or sophisticated as this machine.
The most encouraging part of all this is that while Artemis-1 is already moving closer to launch, the Artemis-2 core stage production schedule currently is averaging a 50% improvement in schedule over its predecessor. Showing that with strong leadership from the top, NASA is standardizing procedures to increase quality and efficiency.
Prior to Bridenstine’s arrival, programs like this as well as Orion, Commercial Crew and the James Webb Space Telescope had struggled with schedule challenges. The improvements in Space Launch System make the first test case of his proactive leadership and can drive lessons for these other programs. He deserves as much credit as anyone for the culture change and leadership focus on setting big goals and driving the energy of the NASA team to meet them. The early results speak for themselves.
Not too bad for a congressman from Oklahoma. Bridenstine’s credentials have proven to be exemplary. Thanks to his leadership, America’s rocket is closer than ever to transporting astronauts to deep space — something no country in the world has been capable of doing for 50 years. Let’s hope the success continues so we can all marvel in spectacle of this big important Artemis mission in the near future.
Sean Kouplen, a Tulsan, is Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workplace development.