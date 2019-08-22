How does Oklahoma become a top 10 state for business expansion and job opportunities when we have been named one of the top 10 “judicial hellholes” in the nation by the American Tort Reform Foundation?
How does a state, which passed significant lawsuit and workers compensation reforms less than 10 years ago under Republican leadership, find itself on a hellhole list with California and New York?
Oklahoma had a reputation for being friendly to frivolous lawsuits until Republican majorities assumed leadership of the Legislature beginning in the mid-2000s. Republican leaders fought for commonsense lawsuit reforms and workers comp reforms. These reforms are working successfully to lower costs for employers, protect workers and foster a favorable climate for economic growth and job expansion in our state.
Sadly, there are those who wish to return to the status quo. Trial lawyers are engaged in an ongoing legal assault on the administrative workers comp system and all aspects of lawsuit reform. And through creative use of the special law provisions in the state Constitution, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has been active in overturning the policy decisions of the legislative branch of government.
Several recent “liability-expanding decisions” landed us on the hellhole list. The court decided the elected representatives of the people did not have the authority to limit noneconomic damages in injury lawsuits even though the statute provided several circumstances under which the limits could be exceeded. Many state legislatures have implemented noneconomic damages restrictions, which have been upheld by their courts.
Our Supreme Court ignored the facts in a recent workers comp case and shifted the burden of proof to the employer. In yet another case the majority decided the Legislature’s use of the word “only” in a statute was ambiguous. The justices essentially rewrote the statute from the bench to reach the result they preferred. Such decisions show a disregard for the constitutional separation of powers.
These liability-expanding decisions are a significant setback in our efforts to grow our economy and jobs. These decisions are bad for employers, employees and consumers. The higher the cost of doing business in Oklahoma, the less attractive we become.
There is much to be done to dig our state out of the hellhole. We will work to mitigate these setbacks with further legislation. And we must continue to advance judicial reform. The Legislature took a good first step this session by modernizing the judicial selection maps. This change will enlarge the pool of qualified and capable candidates who can apply to be considered for a seat on the court.
Unfortunately, an unelected commission, largely controlled by the legal profession, tells the governor which three people are available for appointment to the Supreme Court. The governor is elected by the people of Oklahoma and is accountable to all Oklahomans. Like the president, the governor should be able to identify, vet and nominate candidates for the court without a middleman.
Julie Daniels, a Republican, is a member of the Oklahoma Senate from Bartlesville. She is chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
