A national scandal involving bribery, corruption and trading favors sends a disgraced judge to jail. The plot of the latest John Grisham legal thriller? Unfortunately, this is Oklahoma history, not fiction.
Before 1967, judges on Oklahoma’s highest courts had to run in elections to win their seats on the bench. Like other politicians, they had to raise large sums of money to run their campaigns. This system was ripe for abuse and led to the notorious case of the Oklahoma Supreme Court justice confessing to accepting a $150,000 bribe disguised as campaign contributions in exchange for issuing a favorable ruling.
In the aftermath of the scandal, Oklahomans voted to reform the judicial system by amending the state constitution to create a Judicial Nominating Commission.
The commission is responsible for vetting and recommending candidates to the governor for the Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, Court of Civil Appeals and Workers Compensation Court.
Except in those occasions when a judge dies or resigns midterm, the commission is not involved with the selection of district court judges, who are elected by the voters of their districts..
The commission is made up of 15 members, none of whom may hold a public office or an official post in any political party. The majority of the commission’s members must be non-lawyers who do not have a lawyer in their immediate family. Six members are lawyers representing every region of the state and who are chosen by other Oklahoma lawyers. The non-lawyer members are chosen by the governor, the leadership of the Legislature and other members of the commission.
The commission thoroughly reviews the qualifications of all applicants for seats on Oklahoma’s highest courts. For each vacancy, the commission recommends three nominees to the governor for consideration. From the three finalists, the governor appoints one to the court.
This system ensures the integrity and impartiality of the state’s courts by taking politics out of the process and recommending only the most qualified applicants to the governor for his appointment. In the five decades since the reform creating the commission was approved by Oklahoma voters, none of the judges chosen have been tainted by bribery or scandal.
If the current system isn’t broken, then why are out-of-state groups now pushing to “fix” it by abolishing the commission? Many of the well-funded Washington-based special interest groups behind this proposal are simply unhappy with some of the decisions issued by many supreme courts across the country, including Oklahoma’s. Scrapping Oklahoma’s entire system for this reason would be like an unhappy baseball player demanding an umpire be fired because that player disagrees with the call at the plate.
The independent judiciary is a pillar of both our state and federal governments. Name-calling attacks on the judiciary to advance a political agenda sets a dangerous precedent. Before we rush to make radical changes to our highest courts, we should remember our history so we are not doomed to repeat it.
Sen. Kay Floyd, a Democrat, is the minority leader of the Oklahoma Senate and a member for the Senate Judiciary Committee. She lives in Oklahoma City.