For many years, I have worked across the aisle as a member of the minority party on several issues related to moving our state forward in such areas as criminal justice reform, affordable housing development and tourism initiatives. While we have seen mutual progress in these areas, there are some policy areas that are so political that compromise and reasonable dialogue seem nearly impossible.
Constitutional carry, also known as “open carry,” is promoted by the far right as the right given to us by the U.S. Constitution to bear arms. Although I personally own firearms and am properly trained to handle them, allowing us to go back to the days of the Wild Wild West is counterproductive to the progress we have made in our state and our country to become a more progressive place to live and coexist safely.
I have received extensive feedback from my constituents: employers, employees, parents, law enforcement officers, pastors and others, regardless of political affiliation, mostly nonelected people, who all disagree with this purely political decision made for them.
I was in downtown Tulsa recently talking about the benefits of tourism in my district. We have much to work with. The BOK Center is a Top 10 entertainment venue. Gathering Place, adjacent to downtown, was recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 World’s Greatest Places to experience in 2019. We have the Arts District and the historic Greenwood District. A young lady raised her hand and asked how many people and events want to come where untrained people are allowed to walk around with guns openly? This same question was asked by those who represent some of these major venues across the state.
The fact that we are just now realizing that mental health and substance abuse have been severely underfunded in our state adds to the danger of allowing lethal weapons to be carried without training. Law enforcement will only be able to act after an over-emotional act takes place in a heated argument between two people. We are literally moving toward taking the law and the lives of ourselves and others into our own hands.
We know that there are those who commit criminal acts and violent acts with guns. But is having more untrained people with guns the answer? If so, what do we expect trained law enforcement to do if we are allowing people to take the law into their own hands without training?
The final point I want to make against open carry is a personal one. I am an African American man with two sons and a grandson. People who look like me are the most likely victims of the our country’s shoot-first, ask-questions-later movement, which is protected by laws that allow people to claim simply that they were afraid for their lives. Open carry only accelerates that dangerous trend. I am afraid for the lives of all of us on any given day if we don’t repeal this politically motivated law pushed by the gun lobby.
Kevin Matthews, a Democrat, represents District 11 in the Oklahoma Senate. He lives in Tulsa.