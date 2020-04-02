There is no doubt that all of our lives have drastically changed since COVID-19 struck the United States.
Two weeks ago, I was looking forward to a few days off over spring break. My to-do list was long: time to catch up on emails, run errands, do some spring cleaning …
At that time, my House colleagues and I expected to return to the state Capitol after spring break, but that never occurred. Developments began to evolve quickly, and what was supposed to be a 15-minute one-vote Tuesday before spring break adjournment turned into six hours of emergency legislation so the House could function during an unprecedented health crisis.
Closed to the public, the Capitol was deserted and soundless, more like a period of time when we were out of session.
When Speaker Charles McCall approached the microphone in an unexpected meeting that Tuesday morning, I could tell something was wrong by his expression and somber tone.
“Members, we have confirmation that a Senate staffer has tested positive, and the Senate is being held in their offices,” he said.
The stark reality of the current situation was right before our eyes. After our meeting, we returned to our offices, waiting for the bell that signals floor votes.
Three hours later and with expeditious work by the House staff, the bell began to ring, and we departed for the Chamber to prepare for the vote.
“Members,” said Majority Leader Jon Echols, “this piece of legislation is a vehicle for us to function in a worst-case scenario. I hope we never need to use it, but we will have it if we need it.”
I genuinely believe every member on the floor that day was quietly asking themselves, “Is this really happening? What are we preparing for?” It all seemed so surreal.
We knew time was running short, and we needed to get out of the Capitol. But we also knew we had a job to do for the people so we could continue to run our government. In addition to the state, municipalities and other government entities needed us to pass emergency legislation so they could continue to function in this time of crisis.
Many Oklahomans are worried about finances; many are sick; and some adults and children are unquestionably and understandably frightened. It is, without a doubt, one of the darkest times we have known in Oklahoma, America and the world.
There have been many challenging days in my life that required living in the present and restraining my mind from venturing into the future, which is unknown and unpredictable. I couldn’t allow myself to wonder beyond my current day because it would merely add to the stress and anxiety of my situation. I find this time to be no different.
A routine of living life one day at a time gives me the only consistency and structure I can find, and, thankfully, it is the only consistency and structure that I needed.
Before COVID-19 hit Oklahoma, my days included committee meetings, floor hearings, working on bill language, meeting with constituents, attending numerous events, and more. Now, the routine of my job is different. Connecting with more people electronically and providing a ministering spirit of encouragement and assistance to more people consumes most of my day. But once again, I am falling back on a proven method of living life one day at a time to cope with the unpredictability of the future.
Before COVID-19, our culture and government — particularly our national government — were polarized to the point of paralysis. Maybe, just maybe, this pandemic will bring us one step closer to greater national solidarity. Could we be closer than ever to looking past our differences when faced with a shared external threat? Could we be closer than ever toward everyone, loving our neighbors as ourselves to meet fully the needs of our communities?
There is something greater than ourselves building among us that is running ahead of this virus. My faith teaches me that God’s love will shine in the midst of darkness. During this historical time, I think of the words and sayings of Winston Churchill.
“We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering,” Churchill said. Paraphrased, he said, our darkest hour will be our finest hour, and our darkest day will be our finest day!
I believe Oklahomans and all Americans will live one day at a time to the best of their ability, and together we will emerge from this crisis changed for the better forever. I believe there will be a renewed spiritual and cultural shift.
Many of us have been praying for a healing of our land, and perhaps this is part of that process. To rebuild the economies and institutions of our communities, state, nation and world, it will require much more than governments. It will require a renewed spirit of people and welcoming God’s love as it shines through the darkness.
Rep. Sheila Dills, a Republican, represents House District 69 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, where she is assistant majority floor leader.
