For months, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma tribes have been at loggerheads over renewal of the compact that allows for Class III gambling at tribal casinos in the state.
I don’t know who is right about the critical first issue: Whether the existing compacts automatically renew on Jan. 1.
It’s pretty clear to me that whoever wins that issue is in the driver’s seat moving forward on negotiations.
I don’t have any inside information, but my best guess is that some federal judge will have the issue on his desk early next year. The tribes have indicated they’re going to be doing business as usual on Jan. 1 with or without a new compact, which puts the governor in the driver’s seat to a certain extent: He can chose the time and place for challenging the issue, if that’s what he decides to do.
I don’t like to get in the business of presupposing what federal judges will do, so I think I’ll sit that one out as an interested observer.
That said, I’m struck by one element of the entire issue that no one seems to be looking to: the amount of money involved in the dispute.
Under the current compact, the tribes paid the state $148.2 million in fiscal year 2019. That’s the most the state has ever gotten from the deal, and most of it came from five tribes: the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek) and Osage nations.
That’s a lot of money, obviously, but in the context of state government it gets a lot smaller.
What’s the best case scenario for the governor? Let’s imagine that he negotiates a deal to double the state’s revenue from Indian casinos, an additional $150 million. That’s a lot more money, but remember this:
• The Oklahoma Legislature appropriated $7.5 billion for the current budget year and the state had more than $15 billion in revenue. Another $150 million would be a 2% increase in appropriations, a 1% increase in revenue.
• The state currently spends a little over $3 billion on public schools. Joy Hofmeister has asked the Legislature to increase that by $230 million next year. That’s more than $70 million more than we get from Indian gaming.
• Meanwhile, Stitt and the Legislature left $200 million of money available for appropriations unspent last year. The governor is mounting a huge fight for $50 million less than he left on the table in May.
• In 2017, Gov. Mary Fallin’s people suggested eliminating the state corporate income tax because, among other reasons, it wasn’t producing enough revenue to make it worth keeping track of. At the time, the corporate income tax was generating about three times as much as gaming revenue. Now it’s about twice as much.
If the state were to double the amount it got from the tribes it still wouldn’t catch up with the corporate income tax ... or six others state taxes.
Stitt is risking a lot politically for a potential revenue increase that is that is roughly one quarter of the amount the state’s existing taxes grew last year.
The tribes would be quick to point out the money he’s fighting for wouldn’t represent growth for anyone other than state government. Every dollar that goes to the state would be a dollar that couldn’t be spent on tribal businesses, tribal employees or tribal contributions to local health care, schools or roads.
I haven’t come to any conclusions about whether Stitt is right or not in seeking more state revenue from the tribal casinos, but it’s interesting to look closely at what’s actually at stake.