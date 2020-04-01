As the cases of COVID-19 infections rise, space to house the sick is a growing concern. Across the globe, hospital bed shortages are forcing communities to create temporary health care facilities. Hospitals in northern Italy are exceeding capacity and treating patients in hospital corridors and tents.
Closer to home, King County in Washington state purchased a local motel that is being used to isolate the sick who need care, but who do not require hospitalization; they are also using RVs for this purpose.
Experts in health care design advise community leaders in Oklahoma to start planning now. The first step is to identify existing buildings that can be repurposed. Commercial Realtors who have access to CoStar, a national database of available commercial spaces, can help.
According to Curtis Wilson, a certified health care design architect, communities should plan three types of facilities for COVID-19 patients. The first is for individuals who may be infected but have not yet tested positive. As Wilson explains, “Every patient at this stage is potentially infected and potentially not infected, so they need to remain apart.” So long as symptoms are mild, a hotel could be used to provide separate rooms for these patients.
The second type of facility is for those who have tested positive, but have mild or no symptoms. For those unable to isolate at home, group facilities could provide a place to recover in isolation. Wilson suggests communities consider repurposing hotels near hospitals or summer camps, such as those run by scouting organizations. Some universities have already begun offering empty dormitories to local hospitals for these purposes. Off-site locations like churches or schools could be used to prepare food for delivery to these sites. Patients would need to be monitored carefully if case symptoms worsen and transport to hospitals is needed. For all these facilities, staffing, supplies, communications and waste handling will be critical.
Beds in hospitals should be reserved for those in the third group: people who have COVID-19 and need acute medical care. Given the limited number of hospital beds in Oklahoma, Wilson advises communities to consider re-opening some of the hospitals that have been shuttered across the state. “Making a new hospital is hard, but re-opening an existing hospital is more feasible.”
Motels and hotels are well suited for isolation and care. Hotels2Hospitals, a plan created by a coronavirus task force at Leo A Daly Architects, outlines how to convert existing hotels into temporary care facilities. Spearheading this project, architect Joshua Theodore notes that with individual rooms, bathrooms and dining facilities, hotels are already well poised to be used for temporary care. Many hotels are also located near hospitals, making medical care more accessible. The Hotels2Hospitals plan outlines three different types of reuse: for isolation only; for COVID-19 patients who require care that is not acute; and for non-COVID-19 patients. Hotels2Hospitals works best for patients with COVID-19 who simply require isolation, not treatment. The plan outlines simple modifications such as transforming lobbies into check-in areas and dedicating hotel rooms near each elevator to serve as nurses stations.
Architects need to plan to care for the caregivers too: the nurses and doctors on the front lines. Burn-out and fatigue are serious challenges. Architect Paul Reu of RTA Architects notes front-line caregivers “need a place to decompress” and advises arranging for sleep rooms and showers, along with break rooms with daylight whenever possible.
For online readers, I’m including a link to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines on health care facilities.
Stephanie Pilat, Ph.D., is an associate professor and the director of the division of architecture at the University of Oklahoma.