As a member of the Tulsa Regional Chamber board of directors, I have read reports that show the Tulsa metropolitan service area needs approximately 19,600 more people with bachelor’s degrees to meet workforce demands. Although the structure of higher education in Tulsa is unique in the state due to negotiations and laws passed in 1998, this uniqueness will be the catalyst for meeting those projected needs.
For the past two years, Tulsa Community College, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, Northeastern State University, the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, Rogers State University, Langston University and the University of Tulsa have united to establish the Tulsa Transfer Project. The partners have been guided by one shared goal: to increase the number of students who attain post-secondary credentials in northeastern Oklahoma through enhanced transfer-student success. Collectively, we plan for TCC to increase its transfer rate of students to four-year institutions in the region. This should result in more students completing a bachelor’s degree.
Our work was made possible through a generous contribution from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation. We were guided by the John Gardner Institute’s Foundation of Excellence process.
I have been impressed by the innovative approaches that have emerged to address the need for more bachelor’s degrees. TCC and Union Public Schools have joined a pilot study through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to launch an Early College High program at Union High School. The program includes a structured pathway from the freshmen to senior years. For the freshman and sophomore years, participating students are wrapped in services that prepare them for enrollment and success in college courses. The junior and senior years include college credit courses, leading to an associate’s degree.
NSU joined with Broken Arrow Public Schools to create the Broken Arrow Early College Program last fall. This initiative has three prongs. Freshmen and sophomores attend classes taught by the school district’s teachers at NSU’s Broken Arrow campus, where they are immersed in a supportive university environment. The second and third prongs include our long-time partner, TCC. Cohorts of students complete a course of study that leads to an associate’s degree in liberal arts from TCC that seamlessly transfers to NSU. The third prong is concurrent enrollment for Broken Arrow juniors and seniors who meet admissions requirement set by the state Regents for Higher Education.
They can complete up to 30 college hours from TCC while still in high school. This means they can graduate from high school and start college as a sophomore. Thus, the four-year degree requirements can be completed in three years after high school. I should point out that Oklahoma’s concurrent enrollment program is a shining light due to the financial support of the Oklahoma Legislature.
Recently, the Tulsa Transfer Project produced its first publication, the “Tulsa Regional College Transfer Report.” It presents an important snapshot of how our public higher education institutions currently interact and includes some key data points. Using fall 2015 first-time TCC students who transferred to a baccalaureate institution within three years (including all branches of the universities) as a base, 223 transferred to OSU, 170 to NSU, 92 to OU, 55 to RSU, 22 to TU, eight to Langston and 159 to other institutions. Secondly, when looking at those earning a bachelor’s degree in academic year 2014-15 who transferred from TCC, 528 earned a degree from NSU, 406 from OSU, 91 from OU, 70 from RSU, 35 from Langston, 28 from TU and 96 from all other universities.
NSU has a great history of serving the region even before it was known as Tulsa. First, as the Cherokee National Female Seminary in 1851 and then as a state institution in 1909. Our campuses in Broken Arrow and Muskogee have increased NSU’s ability to deliver to the Tulsa region high quality, rigorous degrees that our state’s workforce demands. We are happy that so many TCC students transfer to NSU and successfully earn a bachelor’s degree.
The founding partners of the Tulsa Transfer Project are committed to meeting the educational needs of the region. We will continue to find solutions through innovation and collaboration. I believe we are creating a model program that supports the workforce demands of the Tulsa region and one that can be replicated in other regions of the state.
Steve Turner is president of Northeastern State University.
