The members of our respective organizations are in the fight of their lives, providing nursing-home care for older Oklahomans as they battle one of the deadliest threats ever to face the senior community. This coronavirus affects us all, but the people facing the greatest risk of serious illness or death are vulnerable seniors.
To win the war against the coronavirus and to preserve as many lives as possible, skilled nursing providers enacted substantial, sometimes painful, steps to protect their residents. They restricted access for all nonmedically necessary visits in late March. With a heavy heart, they asked children, spouses and others to stop visiting their loved ones in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Communal dining and all gatherings in long-term care community spaces were discontinued.
Long-term care facilities began taking temperatures of staff and residents three times daily. Staff were ordered to leave the premises immediately if they were running a fever or experiencing a cough. Additional infection control training and procedures continue to be implemented, and staff are required to be sprayed down with disinfectant upon entering facilities.
Yet, the coronavirus descended upon our residents despite these efforts. The medical needs of nursing-home populations may have made that inevitable. Unlike many healthy adults, our residents cannot shelter at home in isolation. Many of them require emergency care that can only be addressed in hospitals where they are exposed to the virus. From there, they are often treated and then returned to nursing facilities, seemingly stable but contagious with COVID-19.
Or, despite every possible precaution, an asymptomatic employee arrives for work and still transmits the virus during the course of daily duties that include bathing and feeding residents. Notably, as many as 50% of infected people appear asymptomatic.
People often ask how they can help. Where the state is concerned, nursing facilities need an ongoing supply of personal protective equipment — including masks, gowns and gloves — to keep caregivers safe. They need ongoing critical testing tools that would help us continually identify and quarantine staff and residents who have been exposed to the virus.
Finally, they need emergency funding assistance to cover the costs of the personal protective equipment, sanitation equipment and additional workforce needs associated with fighting this virus.
Where the public is concerned, our request is much simpler. If you know someone who works at a nursing home, thank them. These men and women work very hard, with modest compensation.
Today, despite the additional stress of working in a high-risk environment, they provide compassionate care for the elderly and frail to make a difference. These long-term care professionals are our health care heroes, serving this “greatest generation.”
Steven Buck is president and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma. Mary Brinkley is executive director of LeadingAge Oklahoma.
