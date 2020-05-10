Lengthening the curve
Flattening the curve prevents no bad cases,
Just slows the rate this pandemic races.
Less health system stress,
Hikes treatment success,
But ups the time this plague’s in our faces.
— John Staedke, Tulsa
Who was that masked voter?
Thus spake the powers that be:
If you want to vote absentee
Come out of hiding —
Supreme Court? Overriding! —
And visit a local notary.
— Wayne Greene, Tulsa
Here’s to the vaccine!
The virus won’t end soon, I fear.
It will last ‘til a vaccine is here.
Then we’ll jump up, of course
And cheer ourselves hoarse
When “Corona” again is just beer!
— Roger Fenstermaker, Bartlesville
