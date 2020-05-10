Virus Outbreak Britain Vaccine Test

Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain’s Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University in England, Thursday April 23, 2020. Two volunteers have received the first vaccine trial against the COVID-19 Coronavirus on Thursday. (Oxford University Pool via AP)

Lengthening the curve

Flattening the curve prevents no bad cases,

Just slows the rate this pandemic races.

Less health system stress,

Hikes treatment success,

But ups the time this plague’s in our faces.

— John Staedke, Tulsa

Who was that masked voter?

Thus spake the powers that be:

If you want to vote absentee

Come out of hiding —

Supreme Court? Overriding! —

And visit a local notary.

— Wayne Greene, Tulsa

Here’s to the vaccine!

The virus won’t end soon, I fear.

It will last ‘til a vaccine is here.

Then we’ll jump up, of course

And cheer ourselves hoarse

When “Corona” again is just beer!

— Roger Fenstermaker, Bartlesville

