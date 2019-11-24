The color of sand
Leave the Mideast, POTUS demands;
Waste no more lives for blood-soaked sands.
But when he looks at the soil
That’s stained with oil,
Money before allies, he understands.
Matt Schaefer, Tulsa
Read the transcript
The only hope the Dems have got
Is proving something’s true that’s not.
The transcript’s unsealed,
The real truth revealed,
So why put people on the spot?
—John Staedke, Tulsa
True patriots
Those witnesses who have chosen to defy
Trump’s orders to not testify
Put careers on the line
And may have to resign.
Their courage one just can’t deny.
—Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
