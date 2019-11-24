Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says

Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

The color of sand

Leave the Mideast, POTUS demands;

Waste no more lives for blood-soaked sands.

But when he looks at the soil

That’s stained with oil,

Money before allies, he understands.

Matt Schaefer, Tulsa

Read the transcript

The only hope the Dems have got

Is proving something’s true that’s not.

The transcript’s unsealed,

The real truth revealed,

So why put people on the spot?

—John Staedke, Tulsa

True patriots

Those witnesses who have chosen to defy

Trump’s orders to not testify

Put careers on the line

And may have to resign.

Their courage one just can’t deny.

—Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

