Who’s in charge here?
The Trumpster is telling his base
He’s out front in this virus case.
But it’s governors who’ve led
From blue states and red.
Perhaps Trump should shelter in place?
— Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Virtual greetings!
COVID-19 can be bad.
Best not passed from Mom to Dad.
Best to stay home,
Use the telephone.
On their next birthday you’ll be glad.
— Jim Dittman, Tulsa
Who was that masked man?
As COVID-19 filled me with dread
I wanted a way to shield my head.
So a friend I asked
Where she got her mask.
“Oh, it’s a coffee filter,” she said.
— John Staedke, Tulsa
