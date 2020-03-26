APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru

Who’s in charge here?

The Trumpster is telling his base

He’s out front in this virus case.

But it’s governors who’ve led

From blue states and red.

Perhaps Trump should shelter in place?

— Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Virtual greetings!

COVID-19 can be bad.

Best not passed from Mom to Dad.

Best to stay home,

Use the telephone.

On their next birthday you’ll be glad.

— Jim Dittman, Tulsa

Who was that masked man?

As COVID-19 filled me with dread

I wanted a way to shield my head.

So a friend I asked

Where she got her mask.

“Oh, it’s a coffee filter,” she said.

— John Staedke, Tulsa

