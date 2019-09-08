La-ti-da! La-ti-da! Tis autumn
As we migrate from summer to fall
Let’s contemplate joys for us all:
Cool temps overnight,
The leaves oh so bright.
Tis autumn, the best season of all.
— Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Kickoff time
Football’s a perilous game.
The outcomes are never the same.
The winners will cheer;
Losers cry in their beer,
And the coaches are always to blame.
— John Wilson, Tulsa
United we stand
The constant drumbeat of division and class.
Threatens the unity we’ve sought in the past.
Not our color or views;
Nor the party we choose,
Should keep us from building one nation to last.
— John Staedke, Tulsa
Featured video