La-ti-da! La-ti-da! Tis autumn

As we migrate from summer to fall

Let’s contemplate joys for us all:

Cool temps overnight,

The leaves oh so bright.

Tis autumn, the best season of all.

— Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Kickoff time

Football’s a perilous game.

The outcomes are never the same.

The winners will cheer;

Losers cry in their beer,

And the coaches are always to blame.

— John Wilson, Tulsa

United we stand

The constant drumbeat of division and class.

Threatens the unity we’ve sought in the past.

Not our color or views;

Nor the party we choose,

Should keep us from building one nation to last.

— John Staedke, Tulsa

