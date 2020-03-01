The political battle
Off your left flank, here comes Bernie,
Coursing ahead on his journey.
He gives high-fives
As the others nose dive,
And he sends them away on a gurney.
— Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Don’t be Russian to conclusions
It makes no sense that Vladimir Putin,
Trump, for re-election, would be rootin’.
Trump’s energy targets
Disrupt Russian markets.
So, why would Trump’s horn, Putin be tootin’?
— John Staedke, Tulsa
Famous last words
Storm season is almost here.
Grab my camera! Hold my beer!
I’ll video the ‘nader,
Be a YouTube crusader.
“I’m coming! Keep the door open, Dear!”
— Les Barrett, Bixby
