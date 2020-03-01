OKLAHOMA TORNADO (copy)

(AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)

 J. PAT CARTER

The political battle

Off your left flank, here comes Bernie,

Coursing ahead on his journey.

He gives high-fives

As the others nose dive,

And he sends them away on a gurney.

— Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Don’t be Russian to conclusions

It makes no sense that Vladimir Putin,

Trump, for re-election, would be rootin’.

Trump’s energy targets

Disrupt Russian markets.

So, why would Trump’s horn, Putin be tootin’?

— John Staedke, Tulsa

Famous last words

Storm season is almost here.

Grab my camera! Hold my beer!

I’ll video the ‘nader,

Be a YouTube crusader.

“I’m coming! Keep the door open, Dear!”

— Les Barrett, Bixby

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags