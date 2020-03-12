COVID lays an egg
The bull market became a bear,
401(k) in tatters! Despair!
Is OPEC to blame?
Or should we Trump shame?
More likely, it’s new germ warfare.
Wayne Greene, Tulsa
Quack politics
A med degree costs quite a fee,
Years of training and treasury.
But the prez, without school,
Says the docs are all fools,
And no one is as smart as he.
Les Barrett, Bixby
Buy of the century
The Left says the Russians got Trump elected
With two hundred thou in ads they selected.
But half a billion from Mike,
Left him taking a hike.
Could that mean the Russian tale stands corrected?
John Staedke, Tulsa
