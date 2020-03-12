Election 2020 Mike Bloomberg (copy)

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a rally at The Rustic Restaurant Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

 Michael Wyke

COVID lays an egg

The bull market became a bear,

401(k) in tatters! Despair!

Is OPEC to blame?

Or should we Trump shame?

More likely, it’s new germ warfare.

Wayne Greene, Tulsa

Quack politics

A med degree costs quite a fee,

Years of training and treasury.

But the prez, without school,

Says the docs are all fools,

And no one is as smart as he.

Les Barrett, Bixby

Buy of the century

The Left says the Russians got Trump elected

With two hundred thou in ads they selected.

But half a billion from Mike,

Left him taking a hike.

Could that mean the Russian tale stands corrected?

John Staedke, Tulsa

