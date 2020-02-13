Germany Munich Security Conference

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah laughs during a session on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

 Jens Meyer

Children! Children!

In the sandbox the kids start to shout.

They throw sand and insults about.

Little Nancy and Don

Just can’t get along.

I think they both need a time out.

— Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Compact coercion

The Gov and the tribes disagree

O’er the size of the tribes’ gamblin’ fee.

The tribes have heard it a lot,

“Give us what you’ve got,

“And then we’ll be even, trust me.”

— Bob Hargrove, Stillwater

Profile in courage

It’s reported that Trump threw a fit

When told of the aye vote by Mitt.

While the Repubs did their worst,

He put country first.

Mr. Romney showed us all some true grit.

— Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

