Children! Children!
In the sandbox the kids start to shout.
They throw sand and insults about.
Little Nancy and Don
Just can’t get along.
I think they both need a time out.
— Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Compact coercion
The Gov and the tribes disagree
O’er the size of the tribes’ gamblin’ fee.
The tribes have heard it a lot,
“Give us what you’ve got,
“And then we’ll be even, trust me.”
— Bob Hargrove, Stillwater
Profile in courage
It’s reported that Trump threw a fit
When told of the aye vote by Mitt.
While the Repubs did their worst,
He put country first.
Mr. Romney showed us all some true grit.
— Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Featured video