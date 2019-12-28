Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you are a subscriber: Simply log in for unlimited access.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 28, 2019 @ 12:27 am
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners
BOB'S ELECTRIC Residential & Commercial wiring, indoor/outdoor LED lights, remodeling, breaker box upgrades. Free est. 918-521-1729
Split, Seasoned, Mixed Hardwoods. Guaranteed to burn. $49 Per rick picked up, $99 delivered locally, 2 rick special $189. East Of BA, 41St/305th E. Ave. Open Weekends Sat 8-5 only. CASH ONLY PLEASE
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899
Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.