Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON OK, NOWATA, CRAIG, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, CREEK AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&