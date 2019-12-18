Students in my Constitutional Law class at TU’s College of Law frequently ask me what I think about the effort to impeach President Trump. I avoid offering personal opinions on the substance of impeachment because, as with all areas of law, I’d rather teach than preach. So how do I teach impeachment? I start where we always should — the words of the Constitution.
That document has a lot to say about the structure and process of impeachment. Article I assigns “the sole power of impeachment” to the House of Representatives, and “the sole power to try all impeachments” to the Senate. This division of labor separates our national legislators into prosecuting and judicial bodies.
The House may impeach (that is, indict), but removal cannot occur unless the Senate, by a two-thirds vote, convicts the impeached official. In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton characterized the Senators as “judges.” (Our news media prefers the term “jurors,” though Article III of the Constitution excludes “cases of impeachment” from trial by jury.) The framers designated the Senate to try impeachments, because senators (originally chosen by state legislatures) were popularly regarded as wise and authoritative, and their longer terms (six years) would help insulate them from electoral reactions to impeachment. The weighty decision to convict could be better shouldered by numerous Senators than by a few Supreme Court justices.
The Constitution loves symmetries: the Senate, which helps appoint federal officials by giving advice and consent to the president, may remove officials for impeachable offenses.
If the Senate convicts, says Article I, punishment “shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.” But even after the Senate convicts, the official “shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law.” Here is a clear indication that impeachable offenses can differ from ordinary crimes. An impeached and convicted official remains subject to separate prosecution for regular crimes; and this double sanction does not create double jeopardy. We can now see a further reason for the Senate to try impeachments: If federal judges were given that job, they might have to preside over the criminal trial of the official they had recently convicted of impeachable offenses — a kind of double jeopardy, indeed.
Impeachable offenses, says Article II, are “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” This puzzling phrase has caused much debate in the media and scholarly commentary. Treason and bribery are undoubtedly crimes, but what are “other high crimes and misdemeanors”? Here we have to consult history for answers. American history shows that articles of impeachment have been adopted both for what we think of as ordinary crimes (President Clinton’s grand jury perjury) and for constitutional or political crimes, what Hamilton referred to as “the abuse or violation of some public trust” (an article charging abuse of power was prepared for President Nixon).
And British history (our framers and ratifiers were keenly aware of British impeachments) shows that “high crimes and misdemeanors” often meant, in the 18th century, serious crimes against the government rather than violations of criminal law.
Article II stresses that impeachments may be brought against “the President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States.” Most American impeachments have been of federal judges. No impeached president, yet, has been convicted and removed. Normally, the vice president serves as president of the Senate, but when an impeached president is being tried, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides — the only time the courts share directly in the impeachment process. The reason is obvious. The vice president should not preside over a process that might vault him into the Oval Office.
The president, says Article II, has power to pardon “offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” Here again we see a distinction between ordinary crimes and impeachable offenses. And we glimpse another structural choice of the framers: the president has vast federal pardoning power, but not over impeachments, including his own. Separation of powers is preserved: the president may not impair Congress’s power to impeach.
There is much information, and wisdom, in the Constitution on the subject of impeachments. I tell my students to turn off the news media for a while and just sit with what Abraham Lincoln called our “legal inheritance” open before them. It can’t dispel all the confusion currently raging, but it can give us a brief respite and some perspective — and just maybe a few answers.
Robert Spoo is the Chapman Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Tulsa and and 2016 Guggenheim Fellow. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.