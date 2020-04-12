In the second grade I had a classmate named Arthur.
Arthur was the teacher’s pet. Arthur was a thin kid with thick glasses. He had a long narrow head, long arms and long legs. Arthur wasn’t athletic, but Arthur was smart. He was the smartest kid in second grade.
I remember the last day of school. The entire class lined up for the last time. At dismissal, the teacher handed each of us our report card.
This report card was special, as in it you learned whether you were moving to third grade or remaining in second grade.
These envelopes terrified most of us, but not Arthur. He lived for this moment. This moment made up for all the ridicule, all the kickball games Arthur had to endure at the hands of those remedial readers. This was the moment of Arthur’s revenge.
In the company of his friends, Arthur opened the envelope and carefully studied the report card. As he stared at it, his sizzling smile became a frantic frown. The frantic frown was quickly covered with tears.
Arthur began to whine, “It can’t be, it can’t be.”
“What can’t be?” asked his friends.
“Second grade. I’m still in the second grade.” Arthur, replied, “It says here that I am in the second grade.
“How could I have failed the second grade?” he cried.
Arthur, the teacher’s pet. Arthur, the boy who always did his homework, including the unassigned bonus questions. Arthur, the smartest kid in the class! Arthur flunked the second grade.
I will never forget the disappointment that colored Arthur’s face.
It’s that disappointment that comes from shattered expectations. It’s that disappointment that catches you off guard. It’s that disappointment that occurs when the unthinkable becomes undeniable.
Today is Easter Sunday. Yet, our churches will be empty. That’s unthinkable.
Who would have thought that a tiny unknown virus would put the whole world on lockdown?
A virus we can’t even see has closed our schools, shut down our businesses, taken our jobs, cancelled major events and has now stopped us from gathering in worship on Easter Sunday?
The impact of the coronavirus on our way of life has been nothing short of catastrophic. But even more tragic is the mounting death toll that haunts us daily.
Against this backdrop, clergy like myself will stand to proclaim “good news” in churches and houses of worship all over the world today. In my Christian faith tradition, Easter Sunday is the highest of our holy days and the biggest day of the year.
Theologically, Easter is big because we celebrate the defining event of our faith. Jesus was resurrected from the dead.
Practically, Easter is big because our churches are packed. It is the highest attendance Sunday of the year. But today churches are empty. How can that be?
In some ways the reality of an empty Easter church resembles the shocking disappointment of my friend, Arthur. Arthur’s biggest day of the year became a terrible disappointment.
In fact, Arthur’s predicament was not unlike that of Jesus’ early disciples when they learned that their leader was killed on an old rugged cross and buried in a borrowed tomb.
They cried. They were scared. They were disappointed. They were so sure that Jesus was the one who would save them.
And now he was dead, and his body gone from the tomb where he had just been laid to rest.
Life’s tragedies have a way of leaving a void within us and reminding us of our inevitable vulnerability. It is a void as harrowing as an empty church on Easter, but as hopeful as the empty tomb proved to be.
The same empty tomb that initially ignited fear in the early disciples ultimately inspired faith in generations of Christians down through the ages. The empty tomb represents our hope in the resurrection. The empty tomb is our reminder of what is possible when we believe.
Even in an empty church today, I will proclaim that together we will rise again from the tombs of terror and disease. We will rise again from the tombs of social distancing and community spread.
And, together we will rise again, from the tombs of empty churches and vacant schools.
The image of the empty tomb is our reminder that our story is not over. In fact, unlike the early disciples, we have the opportunity to write our story.
If we will wash our hands, practice social distancing, stay at home, cling to our faith and call our grandparents regularly, we write a story much brighter than what we have seen in the past weeks.
Even Arthur’s story did not end on the last day of second grade. Finally, Arthur went home. As soon as Arthur saw his father’s face he began to sob again.
“What’s wrong, Arthur?” his dad asked.
Crying uncontrollably, Arthur replied, “I failed the second grade.”
Unable to believe what he had just heard, Arthur’s dad grabbed the report card. Arthur’s father began to laugh. He knelt to look at the card with his son and pointed to the place where, as Arthur had noted, it boldly read, second grade. But then his dad did something that Arthur never thought to do.
He turned the paper over to the other side where it clearly read, “Promoted to the 3rd grade.”
Amid our current anxiety-ridden reality, I think it wise to pause for a moment and look on the other side.
In my faith tradition, we sing a song that says, “There’s a bright side somewhere, there’s a bright side somewhere. We won’t stop until we get there. There’s a bright side somewhere.”
Today, lift your heads and look for the bright side. I promise you, it is there.
The Rev. Ray A. Owens is the pastor of the Metropolitan Baptist Church of Tulsa and former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
