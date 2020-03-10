May 4, 2009: While the Obama administration was telling the public that swine flu was not a cause for alarm, then-Vice President Joe Biden went on national TV and said he would tell family members to avoid airplane travel and public transportation. Biden’s press team quickly backed off the comments and the White House apologized. The 2009 H1N1 pandemic killed as many as 575,000 people worldwide, 12,400 in the U.S.

Tags