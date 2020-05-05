Originally published Oct. 6, 2005: In 2005, President George W. Bush said he was considering using the U.S. military to “effect a quarantine” in the event of a bird flu pandemic. The H5N1 flu remains a threat to humans, but it has never reached pandemic levels.
Throwback Toonsday: A new foe
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
