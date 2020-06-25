Originally published April 13, 2005: Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is back in the headlines after he wrote a tell-all book about his time in the Trump administration. In 2005, when Bolton was George W. Bush’s U.N. ambassador, he already had an explosive reputation, as Bruce Plante remembers.
Throwback Toonsday: Ambassador Bolton
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
