Originally published Feb. 7, 2018: The recent news that Tulsa is a finalist to be the home of Tesla’s planned cybertruck gigafactory reminded Bruce Plante of past Tesla headlines. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk launched a $100,000 Tesla Roadster into space on the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The Roadster is still cruising the solar system on an elliptical path around the sun.
Throwback Toonsday: Brand recognition
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
