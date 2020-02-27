Feb. 22, 2019: When self-described socialist Bernie Sanders got into the 2020 Democratic presidential race, cartoonist Bruce Plante wondered if the party was ready for a “red” candidate. Now Sanders is thought by many to the party’s front-runner.
Throwback Toonsday: Independent Bernie Sanders painting party red
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
