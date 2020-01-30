Originally published on Sept. 10, 1998: Ken Starr’s role in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump reminded Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante of Starr’s role in the lead-up to President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment. When he was working for The Chattanooga (Tennessee) Times, Plante drew this cartoon, which brought an avalanche of criticism from liberal readers and praise from conservatives. Plante’s read on the situation was (and is), “I call ’em like I see ’em.” The Tulsa World is featuring the best cartoons from Plante’s archive each Thursday.
Throwback Toonsday: Ken Starr’s first starring role
Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
Editorial Cartoonist Bruce Plante
Bruce began the position of editorial cartoonist for the Tulsa World in 2007. As Oklahoma’s only staff cartoonist, he creates 7 cartoons every week expressing his opinion on local, state, national and international issues. Photo: 918-699-8843
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
