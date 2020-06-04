First published Sept. 13, 2019: The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police has again spoken out against Mayor G.T. Bynum’s plan for an Office of the Independent Monitor to give scrutiny to police issues. Bruce Plante lampooned the FOP’s opposition to the same issue in September.
Throwback Toonsday: Tulsa's Fraternal Order of Police
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
