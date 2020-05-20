Originally published Feb. 7, 2018: The recent news that Tulsa is a finalist to be the home of Tesla’s planned cybertruck gigafactory reminded Bruce Plante of past Tesla headlines. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk launched a $100,000 Tesla Roadster into space on the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The Roadster is still cruising the solar system on an elliptical path around the sun.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
-
-
Most Popular
-
Hundreds line up at Norman casino opening
-
Will Tesla come to Tulsa? Officials react to report that city is a finalist for new U.S. factory
-
Phase 2 starts Friday: What opens and what changes in Oklahoma
-
National livestock show relocates to Tulsa, bringing $2.5 million economic impact
-
Oklahoma House votes to overturn State Health Department rule on vaccination exemptions
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC SPRING SPECIAL 918-568-9042 Free Storm Inspection -Free Roof Repair Estimates -Free Upgrade to GAF Class IV Armorshield 11 SBS Lifetime With Insurance Jobs- GAF Certified Contractor-EPA Remodelers Licensed - Tropical Roofing Products Senior-Military-Teacher-…
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.
Decorative/Traditional: Foundations, driveways, sidewalks, patios, overlays, stamped & stained/colored, polished. BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.