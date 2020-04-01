June 23, 2016: After Russian athletes were excluded from the 2016 Rio Olympics, Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante made fun of the lack of competition. With the recent postponement of the 2020 games in Japan, the idea of “lack of competition” has a whole new meaning.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
-
-
Most Popular
-
Concealed carry permit holder fatally shoots armed woman outside north Tulsa shopping center
-
'Not a recommendation:' Mayor G.T. Bynum issues shelter-in-place order for Tulsans through April 16
-
Models for Tulsa County project coronavirus peak between mid-May and early June, with scenarios of 75,000 to 350,000 infections
-
A crowd gathered at a Tulsa auto auction Friday. Here's how officials responded
-
Mayor G.T. Bynum: Bad part of pandemic is yet to come, but there are three reasons for optimism
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Latest Local Offers
Performance Painting All phases of painting & remodeling. Senior Discount Available. Free same-day estimates. Robert 918-697-0808
A/C Spring Check Up $39.95 No overtime anytime on service or replacement. Kwik Air, 918-605-0683. License #17502
#1 TULSA PAINTERS-Int/Ext, Cabinets, Textures, Wallpaper Removal, Carpentry, Decks, Fences, Affordable. 36 Yrs. Exp, Free Est. 918-289-1038