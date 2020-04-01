Bruce Plante Cartoon: Rio Olympics

Bruce Plante Cartoon: Rio Olympics, Brazil, zika virus, 2016 Olympic Games, Liechtenstein, Hans Blucher, gold medal, Plante 20160624

June 23, 2016: After Russian athletes were excluded from the 2016 Rio Olympics, Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante made fun of the lack of competition. With the recent postponement of the 2020 games in Japan, the idea of “lack of competition” has a whole new meaning.

