Originally published Oct. 6, 2005: In 2005, President George W. Bush said he was considering using the U.S. military to “effect a quarantine” in the event of a bird flu pandemic. The H5N1 flu remains a threat to humans, but it has never reached pandemic levels.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa world editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
