Aug. 30, 2011: The recent comments by U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell that his decision in the state’s federal lawsuit to protect the Illinois River — some 10 years after final arguments in the case were completed — reminded cartoonist Bruce Plante that he was complaining about how long the litigation was taking nine years ago. There’s an old saying about this sort of thing. It’s starts like this: “Justice delayed ...”

