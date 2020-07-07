Originally published on June 23, 2015: When Bruce Plante drew this cartoon, Southern states saw protests demanding the removal of the Confederate battle flag image from state flags. South Carolina eventually removed it. Last month, the Mississippi Legislature voted to remove the symbol from its flag.
Throwback Toonsday: Not a racist?
Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
