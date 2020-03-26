Sept. 10, 2002: A year after the 2001 terrorist attacks on America, Bruce Plante and many other Americans became concerned about the way first-responders at the World Trade Center were being treated. That led to this cartoon in The Chattanooga Times.
Throwback Toonsday: Reflections
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
