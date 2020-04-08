April 9, 2014: Earlier this month, former Oklahoma State University coach Eddie Sutton was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but it took way too long for that honor to come Sutton’s way. Six previous times Sutton was a finalist for the honor, but not selected by the hall of fame’s anonymous voters. Bruce Plante and OSU fans have a long memory.
Throwback Toonsday: Slam dunk
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Walmart, national retailers announce new capacity limits for customers to curb COVID-19 spread
-
COVID-19 deaths of young adults reported; private labs report processing more than 11,000 negative tests
-
School districts look to end semester early to help students, prepare for possibility of continuing distance learning in 2020-21
-
COVID-19: Tulsa County health officials count 20 recoveries Friday as state continues to see increased infections
-
Dr. John Schumann: Gov. Kevin Stitt's health care proposal is a bad choice for Oklahoma
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
Decorative/Traditional: Foundations, driveways, sidewalks, patios, overlays, stamped & stained/colored, polished. BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
Tri'Fecta Painting & Drywall Int. & Ext., Res. & Comm. 10% Sr. & Military Discount. Competitive. Ins. Free Est. 918-813-0209 or 918-697-8347
#1 TULSA PAINTERS-Int/Ext, Cabinets, Textures, Wallpaper Removal, Carpentry, Decks, Fences, Affordable. 36 Yrs. Exp, Free Est. 918-289-1038