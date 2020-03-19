Sept. 12, 2001: The national challenge of the coronavirus reminded Tulsa World cartoonist Bruce Plante of the last comparable crisis, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The day after 9/11, Plante saluted the rising sense of national unity in this cartoon, originally published in The Chattanooga Times.
Throwback Toonsday: Sleeping giant
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
