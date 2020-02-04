Feb. 2, 2016: After Hillary Clinton won the 2016 Iowa caucus by only 0.3% over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, some of her staffers said she should be happy to get out Iowa with a win. Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante remembers that “some of those staffers were promptly … um … ‘pushed’ off the team.”
Throwback toonsday: There is an 'I' in team
Editorial Cartoonist Bruce Plante
Bruce began the position of editorial cartoonist for the Tulsa World in 2007. As Oklahoma’s only staff cartoonist, he creates 7 cartoons every week expressing his opinion on local, state, national and international issues. Photo: 918-699-8843
