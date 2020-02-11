May 4, 2015: The early days of the presidential primary process brought this image to mind for Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante. The cartoon plays off the idiom that a candidate for office “throws his hat into the ring.” The 2016 Republican primaries attracted a number of people currently in the news, including John Bolton, represented by a derby near the top. Bolton ultimately decided not to run. As President Trump’s national security advisor, Bolton played a role in the Ukraine controversy. Ben Carson, Trump’s secretary of housing and urban development, has a beanie near the bottom of the pile on the right. Rick Perry, former secretary of energy in the Trump administration, has a tiny little cowboy hat on the far right.

