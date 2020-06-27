The chaos we’ve watched unfold in the days after the brutal killing of George Floyd emphasizes the deep divide that persists in our country. We have much work to do to repair damaged relationships and to understand one another — no matter our race, culture, religion or gender.
My childhood neighborhood in Oklahoma City was predominantly white. From kindergarten through 10th grade, I encountered no people of color in my classes. I was living in a bubble with people who looked like me and experiencing life through a prism of white privilege that seemed normal to me. I knew many were trying to advance the civil rights of minorities, but I did not understand how their actions applied to me.
When I was 16, my family moved to Maryland, where I experienced an integrated school. My first close friend who was African American was Roland Adams. After Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Roland and I had many discussions about race relations. I became aware that my experience of a “normal life” was not shared by many minority citizens of our country.
In 2017, international civil rights leader Ron Quincy and I drove the length of Route 66. It was the fulfillment of a promise we’d made while serving as White House Fellows in 1985. We intended to reflect on life and enjoy our long friendship. However, our rental car became a classroom in which I learned more about America’s racial problems. On the first day of our trip, conflict between protesters and white supremacists erupted in Charlottesville. On Day Two, we visited Ferguson, Missouri, where Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer three years earlier. From there, we went on to tour the site of the 1921 Race Massacre in Tulsa’s Greenwood District and ended our trip in the Los Angeles area, where police had beaten Rodney King. Discussions on our road trip allowed both of us to see the world through the lens of the other’s life.
Today, my world view has changed because of the meaningful relationships formed and hours spent sharing stories with friends locally and nationwide, whose lives differ from mine. That would not be true if I had stayed cocooned in the all-white setting of my youth.
Lessons learned from these conversations include:
1. The killing of Black people by persons in authority has been happening for centuries. Over 200 race riots, massacres or rebellions and innumerable lynchings have occurred in America. What has changed is the emergence of cellphones, social media and 24-hour news, which instantly communicate events.
2. Police officers can only do their jobs if people trust them. When police kill citizens who do not represent a violent threat, it destroys trust. It must end.
3. Trust-building will include having the police force reflect the diversity of citizens in its jurisdiction and the police rooting out the bad actors in their ranks.
4. Law enforcement is not color blind. A different justice scale exists between the races. America’s heritage of slavery gives us a memory of historic trauma that continues to impact feelings about racial injustice today.
As I reflect on the tragedy of racial injustice in our country, my core value of treating others as I want to be treated is violated, and I am ashamed. Surely, we can grow in our capacity to love and respect others when we share, listen and learn from one another.
When we understand each other, positive change becomes possible. Racial injustice is a problem we can’t shift to other people. To change our world, we must each change ourselves.
Tom Bennett Jr. is a community banker in Tulsa and a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
