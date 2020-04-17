The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent necessary safer-at-home orders to quell the spread of the virus have put thousands of domestic violence victims at an increased risk for further abuse.
A home, which should be a safe haven and refuge during this unprecedented time, may not be safe for those in vulnerable situations. Social isolation, increased stress due to financial uncertainty or loss of a job, increased pressure on parents navigating online learning for the first time and the inability to leave one’s home can push circumstances to the brink.
Victim advocates and assistance organizations across the state are expecting domestic violence numbers to increase due to prolonged anxieties and current uncertainty in people’s lives.
At its core, abuse is about asserting power and control. Many people feel uneasy right now, but to an abuser, this can increase the need to control those around them, putting vulnerable Oklahomans at a higher risk for violence.
For the many Oklahomans experiencing abuse at home, we are here to help you.
At Domestic Violence Intervention Services, our team is still working to help bring victims to safety. The safer-at-home order states that individuals can leave their home for health and safety reasons, and seeking aid, shelter or any of the other DVIS services falls under this exemption.
We want to make sure victims know there are resources that will bring them and their children to safety, even during this pandemic. Victims and their families will not get in any legal trouble for leaving their homes to seek safety.
Through DVIS, domestic violence victims and their children can receive assistance with emergency shelter, temporary housing, legal services, counseling, safety planning and more. Resources are available online at DVIS.org, through our 24/7 hotline (918-743-5763) and at DVIS locations. Tulsa County law enforcement agencies will continue to hold perpetrators accountable for domestic violence and sexual assault crimes. If a victim calls 911, they will answer and send law enforcement to assist you.
During this pandemic, we remain committed to safety, and we know that these services are more vital than ever to the health and safety of Tulsans dealing with abusive situations. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual abuse, please call our 24/7 crisis hotline, 918-743-5763.
Tracey Lyall is the chief executive officer of Domestic Violence Intervention Services.
Featured video