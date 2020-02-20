I recently hosted friends from New York who had never been to Tulsa or Oklahoma. Their impression? Tulsa is a vibrant town with citizens who are really proud of their city. They were also struck by our collective kindness: “Oh, I guess everyone greets each other here.”
Welcome to Tulsa.
A decade ago, I described Tulsa to others as a great city that struggles with low self-esteem. But that’s turning around. Thanks to the creativity and will of our entrepreneurs and artists, the generosity and advocacy of our philanthropic and nonprofit communities and the positive and energetic leadership of Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council, we are rediscovering a healthy sense of self. We have the best public park in the country — Gathering Place — a blossoming music scene and a scandalously low cost of living.
Drive around the city and pay attention to how many Tulsa flags you see. With stickers and flags and T-shirts and even tattoos, people are proud to rep their town.
We’re breaking through imaginative barriers and figuring out what many others already knew: We really are a great place to call home.
We need a similar imaginative breakthrough at the state level. For this reason, I enthusiastically support the efforts of Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and the state’s recent “Imagine That” rebranding campaign. Would it have been better if an Oklahoma firm had spearheaded the rebranding? Sure. But that’s a footnote in a bigger story. We must not lose the narrative. Oklahoma is moving forward.
If we’re to convince outsiders that we’re a desirable destination to start businesses, attend schools or raise families, as citizens, we need to learn to dream again and make space for new ways of thinking. We need to graduate from being just an “OK” state.
Why wouldn’t we throw our name in the hat for future Olympic games? Why wouldn’t we compete for a new Amazon HQ? Why wouldn’t we give it our all to try to become a top 10 state?
The answer is, at least in part, a lack of imagination.
Our state faces legitimate challenges to living in our preferred future. But the great dreamers and innovators of history have taught us that we won’t make forward progress by forever remaining on the treadmill of simply trying harder. Instead, we must ask new and better questions that help to reframe those old problems and collectively reorient us toward a better reality.
It’s easy to criticize; it takes real moxie to create. It’s not difficult to be skeptical; it’s much more fun to be imaginative.
If Oklahoma is to move forward, it will be through a rediscovery of our collective imagination.
Sometimes, a moment is just ripe for change. There are old annoyances and dated issues that are waiting for folks with a little nerve and a little vision to help make them come untrue.
In the late 15th century, Europe was in the throes of the Dark Ages, having suffered its way through the black plague, until some adventurers got on a boat and discovered the world was bigger than the European world realized. Within 50 years, Michelangelo was carving David and Martin Luther was nailing the 95 Theses on the doors of Wittenberg Chapel.
Did the Renaissance just happen to kick off after these discoveries? Did people wake up one morning and decide they were suddenly interested in learning again? No, it was the byproduct of an imaginative breakthrough.
I like to think that Oklahoma is on the verge of ours. Imagine that.
Jon Odom is a lifelong Tulsan and pastor of Cornerstone Church Tulsa.