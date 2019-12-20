A couple of teenagers hitchhiked from Oklahoma’s Panhandle to Tulsa because they heard it was a more accepting city to sexual and gender minorities.
Of the Equality Center’s 6,800 monthly visitors, about 28% drive more than 90 miles to attend an event, participate in a support group or receive services.
The city has become a beacon in many ways for rural residents seeking faith institutions, nondiscriminatory employment and a nonjudgmental community.
The Prism Project — a needs assessment of the sexual and gender minority communities — found Tulsa leading the way in areas of advocacy and acceptance, particularly in workplaces and families.
The project is an extension of the 2004 LGBT Needs Assessment. That was groundbreaking work as the city’s first look at the lives of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities. It was funded by a national grant with matching local, private funding.
Tulsa Reaches Out formed as a council of the Tulsa Community Foundation at the time to lead and continue gathering data for analysis.
A second survey, largely funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, was conducted earlier this year with results being released this month. Members of the council are beginning a public outreach to develop action plans.
There is good news worth celebrating.
People who identify as sexual and gender minorities tend to be in stable relationships and have full-time employment. Corporate and nonprofit leaders update anti-discrimination policies and recruit LGBTQ employees.
About 71% are civically engaged and 85% have high levels of hope, which is a theory of goals, pathways and willpower.
More families are supportive of members identifying as sexual or gender minorities, and more faith institutions are welcoming LGBTQ people.
Tulsa activist Nancy McDonald founded the Tulsa Chapter of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) in 1987 and served as its national president in the late 1990s. She says the resources being sought today are different.
“Parents no longer call our office, saying ‘My child is gay what do I do?’ They are calling to say their child is gay and asking what schools have to make sure their child is safe. They are worried about bullying and want to know resources in the community to understand how to help their child.
“That change is significant in the past 15 years. There are not as many families rejecting their children today. We have made progress with families.”
But, those strides are tempered by the devastating statistics about suicide and trauma.
Tulsa LGBTQ adults attempt suicide at six times the national rate; for youth, the local rate is three times the national average. Suicide ideation and planning also outpace national averages.
Two-thirds report diagnoses of depression or anxiety, which is 15 percentage points higher than the last assessment. One in four survey participants report serious psychological distress.
“It’s astronomically troubling,” said Dennis Neill, member of Tulsa Reaches Out. “It’s way too high in our community and is a national problem. … We have a mental health crisis.”
Underscoring the suicide numbers and mental health needs are the higher instances of trauma among sexual and gender minorities.
The survey found 67% report two or more adverse childhood experiences, much higher than the 38% national rate. ACEs are strong predictors of behavioral, cognitive and physical health challenges as adults.
Tulsa’s sexual and gender minorities with four or more ACEs are more than double the national rate (37% compared to 15.8%).
Adults report intimate partner violence at nearly twice the national rate of the general population, and half say they experienced unwanted sexual contact.
Yet, only one in four adults is seeing a mental health professional.
Part of the problem is a lack of mental health professionals educated to be culturally sensitive to issues among sexual and gender minorities, says Toby Jenkins, CEO of the Equality Center.
“When our people go to counseling, they can be re-traumatized if the person is not adequately trained,” Jenkins said.
Youth are especially at risk.
Two of three youth say they have had a negative experience occurring at school, and reports of bullying are 15% higher than surveys 10 years ago show.
They have lower scores of hope, get less information about sexual health and healthy relationships and abuse substances at higher rates.
A glimmer of optimism comes from youth with school-supported sexual and gender alliance organizations. Those with school groups usually participate and report less negative education experiences, higher hope and better academic results.
The report signals more distress for sexual and gender minorities occurring in small town Oklahoma.
“We cannot ignore our rural areas and the lack of resources, affirming congregations and counseling in those areas,” Neill said. “We are finding those who have experienced homelessness or rejection are coming from our rural areas as opposed to our community.”
Next steps are to take this data and shape it into recommendations and action items. That could be advocacy for better medical school training, hiring trained mental health school counselors, beefing up suicide prevention outreach or implementing inclusive health curriculum.
It also means a public awareness and evolution.
Progress toward equality hasn’t just come from making or challenging laws. It came from breaking down walls, getting to know each other and changing our assumptions about others.
Data are useful as impersonal, neutral facts to form public policy. This analysis ought to remind us that love is love is love, and we have a responsibility to take care of each other.