What do Oprah Winfrey, Kevin Stitt, Richard Feynman, George Kaiser, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Warren Buffett and Shaquille O’Neal have in common?
Assuming Justice Ginsberg doesn’t have a power move to the boards, the answer is: They’re all products of public schools.
Also, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton (Hillary too). You may add to the list at least six other billionaires, dozens of Nobel Prize winners, the CEOs of Walmart, General Electric, Apple, Dell, Goldman Sachs, and Amazon, four other current Supreme Court justices... and me.
Last week, to celebrate Public Schools Week, I changed my Facebook profile picture to the emblem #PublicSchoolProud. And I am.
When I was 6 years old, my older brother walked me to the campus of Nance Elementary. It wasn’t much of a school to look at — in fact, it was a bit shabby — but Mrs. Strong was determined that the children who walked into her classroom in August would be able to read, write, add and subtract when they walked back out in May, and we didn’t disappoint her. Thank you, Mrs. Strong.
I went to seven different schools in three cities and two states in 12 years, and they all owed their existence to the benevolence of the local taxpayers. Thank you, taxpayers.
I had fine, loving parents and a lot of good people who surrounded me with support and knowledge, but I’d be wrong to think that any force was more important in my life than public schools.
It’s where I learned to think creatively and critically. It’s where I read “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Slaughterhouse-Five.” It’s where I learned that (F)ord (C)ars (G)o (D)own
(A)t (E)very (B)ump and (M)y (V)ery (E)legant (M)other
(J)ust (S)ent (U)s (N)ine
(P)izzas. It’s where I first encountered the supply and demand curves and where I learned to parallel park.
I can balance a checkbook, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, figure a percent of increase, write editorials and lead the diligent local pursuit of comma splices, split infinitives and misspellings because of public schools.
Mr. Bowles taught me the mysteries of the atom and didn’t laugh the day that I finally realized that positive electricity and negative electricity were different directions, not different things. Thank you, Mr. Bowles.
Miss Luna taught me the importance of democracy, the power of voting and the difference between power and leadership. Thank you, Miss Luna.
Mrs. Gersten taught me the elegance of the five-paragraph essay and that it was the secret weapon to success in college. Thank you, Mrs. Gersten.
It’s where I heard my first symphony orchestra, learned that a flush beats a straight and met my first girlfriend. It’s where I learned to raise my hand and wait my turn, save money for things I wanted and speak in a loud, authoritative voice. It’s where I figured out how to make friends, play by the rules and learn how to treat people who were different than me like I wanted to be treated.
Despite all those millionaires, CEOs and luminaries, it’s not an exclusive club. Nine out of 10 students in the United States attend public schools. Today, about 703,000 Oklahoma children do so.
Indeed, what makes American public schools special — one of the things that makes them essential and wonderful — is that they are open to all.
As the pledge on lovepubliceducation.com says, the strength of American public schools is that they are open “regardless of ability, race, wealth, language, religion or country of origin....”
Public schools change lives. They are the most powerful force for good in my life, and, I suspect, the lives of most of the people reading this newspaper.
I am an unambivalent fan of public education and look forward to the day when the state of Oklahoma realizes its awesome potential — frustrated only by the lack of proper funding.