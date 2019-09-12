Cybercriminals have stolen $4.2 million from the pension fund for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and other state police agencies.
No benefits payments have been impacted or put at risk and no pensions will be delayed, a statement on the website of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System says.
The fund covers OHP pensions and those of several other state police agencies. It is distinct from the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement Board, which covers mostly municipal police pensions.
The FBI is investigating and, The Oklahoman reports that some $477,000 has been recovered. A statement posted on the fund’s website says the agency is confident that all missing money will be eventually recovered. If the money isn’t recovered, the agency’s insurance might cover the loss.
In February, the fund had a healthy 90% funded ratio, according to the state budget book. At that time, the fund had actuarial assets of more than $1 billion, 1,267 active members and 1,383 retirees and beneficiaries.
All that money sitting in one place is an obvious temptation to thieves.
The fund’s executive director told The Oklahoman that the loss took place Aug. 26 after one employee’s email account was hacked. Once the problem was discovered, the email account was quickly terminated, and the agency looked for other breaches. Fund employees are being trained to prevent future cyberinvasions.
The loss should be a wake-up call to the state to redouble efforts to ensure computer security, especially in systems linked to the state’s seven retirement funds, which have assets totaling more than $32.8 billion. If the state is looking for resources in that direction, we’d point to the University of Tulsa’s vaunted cybersecurity program.
Indeed, everyone should take a lesson from what has happened. There are a lot of bad people with a great deal of electronic sophistication, looking to fool us and take what isn’t theirs. Opening the wrong attachment can lead to a lot of trouble. Think before you click.
