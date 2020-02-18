The Oklahoma Legislature should pass Rep. Carol Bush’s needle-exchange program for drug-addicted Oklahomans.
Last week, on a 7-5 vote, the House Public Safety Committee approved Bush’s House Bill 3028, which would allow the state health and mental health departments to buy hypodermic needles with private funding. The bill is pending before the full House. Similar legislation is pending in the Senate.
The needles would be distributed to registered drug-addicted Oklahomans in a regulated fashion by the state, nonprofits, tribes and others. No state money would be involved. Information about drug treatment would come with the syringes. The program would also provide for safely collecting and disposing of hypodermic needles and data collection.
There are three reasons a needle exchange program is good policy.
First, it will slow deadly diseases like HIV and hepatitis C, which are efficiently spread when drug users share dirty needles. No state has a higher rate of deaths from hepatitis C than Oklahoma. About 1.82% of the state’s population carry the disease, which kills more people than HIV, tuberculosis and 58 other major diseases combined.
When then-Gov. Mike Pence ordered a similar program in 2015, targeting Scott County, Indiana, some 97,000 needles were distributed and within two months the new infection rate of HIV was declining, Bush said.
Second, it will open the door to drug treatment for addicts. New users of syringe service programs become five times more likely to enter drug treatment.
Finally, because more than 90% of distributed needles are returned for appropriate disposal, it would protect law enforcement and the public from accidental needle sticks.
One in three law enforcement officers will experience a needle stick over the course of career, and one in four will experience more than one.
“It’s not about drug addicts,” said Rep. Stan May, a conservative Republican and a former firefighter, at a recent legislative breakfast sponsored by the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “It’s about protecting first responders exposed every day.”
Oklahoma is one of only 15 states without a needle exchange program. It’s time to protect the health of the public and law enforcement and open the door to drug treatment for thousands of Oklahomans.
