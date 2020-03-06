We know to look online for reviews, to ensure our plumber is licensed and to appreciate a local business that keeps up with the latest industry research. But when it comes to important educators who teach our most vulnerable, our children, we need to do a better job understanding their professional standards and qualifications.
The Council for Professional Recognition carefully administers the Child Development Associate credential; in Oklahoma over 12,000 early childhood educators have achieved the CDA. We believe it is a vital credential that educators must have to position children for success as they approach kindergarten; It’s the only competency-based credential that is portable, as it’s recognized around the world.
In Tulsa, we’re grateful and heartened by the generosity of the George Kaiser Family Foundation and its mission to make Tulsa “the best city for children to be born, grow and succeed.” As national experts look to us for insights, it’s essential that all aspects of what we’re doing receives attention.
Little known is the foundation’s support of the CDA. For instance, the foundation provides scholarships to Tulsa Community College students interested in pursuing a certificate and/or degree in the field of child development, including the CDA.
We believe foundations and others support the CDA because it identifies and sets standards for the competency skills needed to nurture a child’s emotional, physical, intellectual and social development.
Earning a CDA requires the candidate to have at least 120 hours of formal early childhood education training and 480 hours of professional work experience with young children.
When educators attain the CDA, they have a basis for making every interaction with a child a teachable opportunity that can support the child’s development.
One of the areas in which CDAs are assessed relates to how to maintain a safe environment for children, including practices for how to prevent and reduce injuries.
Another main goal focuses on establishing positive, productive relationships between a child’s family and their child care providers or educators.
We have more CDA candidates on the way, and they’ll join over 800,000 educators across the U.S. who hold the credential.
This is important for many reasons, but the top one is this: The brain develops most rapidly during a child’s early years, with research showing that by the time a child is 2 years old, the brain structures that will affect the child’s later learning are mostly formed.
Native Americans have a saying: “As an eagle prepares its young to leave the nest with all the skills and knowledge it needs to participate in life, in the same manner so will I guide my children. I will use the culture to prepare them for life.”
The CDA, introduced 45 years ago, is part of the culture that prepares children for life. Parents should feel comfortable asking their child’s caregivers if they hold the CDA. The rest of us should ask the entire sector to embrace it as well.
Valora Washington, Ph.D., is CEO of the Council for Professional Recognition. Juanita Sanchez, CDA, is center operations specialist for the Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Unit.
