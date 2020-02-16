Wendell Franklin is now the 41st police chief for the city of Tulsa and the city’s first African American police chief. Even before Mayor G.T. Bynum announced his selection, Franklin’s mere presence among the candidates sparked controversy and divisive commentary. Racial tensions are still deeply woven into the fabric of America.
Franklin’s promotion was a bold and courageous move by Mayor Bynum. Despite the screams of tokenism from both sides of the coin, Tulsa’s mayor ignored all criticisms and selected a solid candidate to lead TPD. For that, Mr. Bynum, I applaud you.
Almost daily, people ask me, “What do you think of the new chief?” I have stirred emotions when I hear this question, but all I can do is beam with pride.
I recall the first day I met then police department applicant Franklin. I was the recruiter for TPD, and I assisted him with some of his paperwork. I vividly recall this skinny kid sitting across from my desk, full of juice, ready to save the world. We spent a few hours together that day, and I envisioned him having a successful career with the department. I was right!
As we worked together through the years, we often had a chuckle or two, about how people confused us for one another, or thought he was my baby brother. After my retirement, we continued to work together when he commanded TPD’s Gilcrease Division. He continued to impress me with his dedication to public safety and his willingness to serve the community.
So, to answer the question: “What do you think of the new chief?” my response is: He is competent, capable and with God’s help and community support, he will be a great chief. He will make history for being more than just the first African American chief. The Tulsa Police Department and the city are in good hands.
Now, the celebration is over and the real work begins. At Mayor Bynum’s town hall meetings, people from all parts of the city made it abundantly clear they wanted a police chief who would bridge the gap between TPD and Tulsa’s African American community. Despite his hue, this will be no easy task for Chief Franklin.
The divide between police and African Americans is not a new phenomenon. It dates back to Reconstruction, when so-called lawmen, motivated by profit, indiscriminately rounded up free, but unemployed, African Americans on charges of loitering, and imprisoned them to work off their fines back on the same plantations from which they had been freed.
This closely resembles today’s stop-and-frisk policing, followed by excessive sentences that disproportionately put African Americans into the prison-industrial complex. Given this history and more recent events, it is understandable why the gap between the police and the black community continues to widen.
In Tulsa, however, this trend can be reversed with a courageous, innovative police chief, supported by strong community partners seeking positive change.
I constantly hear people claim implicit-bias training for police will be a panacea to end all bias-based policing. I respectfully disagree and counterclaim that only effective community policing will affect positive change. With the operative word being “community,” which means everyone will have to put skin in the game. It is well documented that multiple factors, such as poverty, inadequate education, food insecurity, addiction and unemployment, contribute to crime. If those studies are true, then only a community comprised of educators, clergy, clinicians, business owners, activists and police can reduce crime and strengthen communities.
With the changing of the guard on the third floor of the Police-Courts Building, Tulsans have a golden opportunity to reverse history and bridge age-old gaps. I hope that opportunity is not wasted.
Walter Evans is chief of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa Police Department and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
