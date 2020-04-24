For the past six weeks, I’ve been writing an unintentional series of columns on the theme of how art is an essential part of surviving the COVID-19 shutdown.
As I said, in my April 5 column — the third in the series, as it turns out — one of my favorite critics, Kenneth Burke, once wrote that art provides us with “equipment for living,” skills that demonstrate to readers how they can do a lot of important things, from socializing losses to choosing who we are all fighting against.
So, when Daniel Defoe remembered how the lord mayor of London ordered all the dogs and cats put to death in 1665, in a counterproductive attempt to prevent bubonic plague’s spread, the equipment for living was obvious enough: Don’t kill your allies.
And when 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth spoke to the children of England, many of whom had been moved away from their homes and families in London to avoid Nazi air raids, and then, as queen some 80 years later, made a similar speech to the entire nation as it fought COVID-19 through social distancing, the equipment for living seem similar. In both cases, the message was that we will get through this and all be together again.
•••
In 1353, Giovanni Boccaccio completed his book “The Decameron,” a collection of 100 stories, supposedly told by 10 young people secluded just outside Florence, trying to avoid the Black Death.
The stories range from the raunchy to the heroic. The equipment for living here: Sometimes when there’s nothing better to do to pass the time, you might as well tell a good story.
Along those same lines, allow me to tell the completely true but really quite far-fetched story that involved, one of my roommates, Chris, and my best friend, Joe, during Spring Break 1984.
Chris, Joe and I were University of Oklahoma students. Upperclassmen.
Chris’ parents lived in Grove.
My grandparents lived about 25 miles away on Grand Lake. My parents were driving from Milwaukee to meet me there.
That Friday afternoon, after whoever had the last class, Chris and I piled in my Datsun B-210 and started heading toward Grove and then on to my grandparents’ house. The following Monday, we planned to reverse the process, and I’d bring us back to school.
There may have been some token amount of money involved in this transaction. I can’t recall, but it couldn’t have been more than $20.
I should stop here and explain a few things to the young people of 2020. A Datsun was a kind of Japanese car that disappeared into the Nissan label in 1986, although my car was a 1976 model.
Also, this: $20 used to be a lot of money.
I will also tell you at this point that my roomate’s name really was Chris. That isn’t some sort of fictional emblem stuck into the story to give him redemptive powers later on.
All of this happened. Or at least I remember it this way.
Anyway, a couple of hours later, Chris and I were parked on the side of the Turner Turnpike. My clutch was burned out.
Equipment for Living No. 1: Don’t ride the clutch.
Again, to help the kids of 2020 understand: A clutch is a mechanical device that was used to shift from one gear to another in a manual transmission car before such vehicles became essentially obsolete. If you “ride” the clutch, by leaving it partially engaged when not needed, it will “burn out,” and eventually, you’ll be parked by the side of the road. And we were.
We were about three miles short of the Chandler exit off the Turner Turnpike, so we started walking.
We hadn’t gone more than 500 feet, when a small car pulled over on the shoulder. It was hard to miss that there were at least six and maybe as many of 10 teenagers in the car, which had the message “Take State!” written in white shoe polish across the back window.
“Need a ride?” the driver shouted.
“Yes,” we said.
Chris and I somehow squeezed into the already overcrowded car. It took off fast and sped up.
“We’re prison escapees,” the driver said when we achieved cruising speed of about 90 mph.
I smiled benignly at that.
Then, we passed a car that was driving too slowly by swerving into the break-down lane without any braking involved. That got my attention pretty well, because, of course, no one was wearing a seat belt.
Equipment for Living No. 2: Always wear your seat belt.
When we got to Stroud, the prison escapees let us off at the first pay phone we came to, which was outside a Pizza Hut.
For the Class of 2020: In a world before cell service, a pay phone was a device — now completely obsolete —that would allow you to make a phone call in return for 25 cents, more if you were calling long distance.
I called my grandparents’ house. The line was busy. We waited five minute, and I called again. The line was still busy. I think Chris tried his parents. If he did, it was busy too.
Let’s get a pizza and try again in half an hour, one of us suggested.
After dinner, both phones were still ringing busy.
We inquired. The police station was three or four blocks down the road. We walked.
2020 kids: A “busy signal” is a noise that a phone would make if the person dialed was using it when you tried to call. No one knew about call waiting or voice mail in 1984.
At the police station, the dispatcher had a funny story for us. That very afternoon a fellow digging a trench at city hall had accidentally cut the long distance line out of Chandler.
We could call anyone we wanted, so long as that person lived in Chandler, which was hard luck on Chris and me.
Children, in those days, it wasn’t unusual for a small city to have only one telephone “line” out of town. Cell phones had been invented, but no one knew what a cell tower was. At least not in Oklahoma.
The dispatcher radioed to the highway patrol in Vinita to try my grandparent’s telephone number. No luck. The dispatcher said she’d try again in half an hour.
As luck would have it, there was a woman waiting at the police station whose car had also broken down. Her husband was on his way from Oklahoma City to pick her up and take her home. She offered us a ride, if we wanted one.
Again, there may have been a token amount of money involved. Again, probably no more than $20.
Chris and I conferred. We’d be going backwards, but her husband could drop us close to the turnpike gate, I could call my best friend, Joe, who lived only a few miles from there, and he could take us back to Norman, where we could get in Chris’ car and head to Grand Lake. It’d be a long night, but it would get us out of Chandler.
We thanked the kind woman and accepted her offer.
Equipment for Living No. 3: Get out of Chandler.
I don’t remember how long it was, but soon enough, the woman’s husband walked into the police station, and she explained that she had offered us a ride.
I remember distinctly the shocked look on the man’s face as he said, “I’ve got your dad’s car.”
It turned out, her father’s car was an El Camino.
2020 translation: An El Camino was a kind of car manufactured by Chevrolet (which used to be an American car company) until 1987. El Caminos had the look of a car but the bed of a pickup truck. They only had a front seat.
Chris and I were told that if we wanted a ride back to Oklahoma City, we’d have to ride in the bed with the man’s golf clubs.
The temperature that night was about 55 degrees. It, it being March, was very windy, especially at highway speeds. I huddled against the golf clubs for warmth. Before we got to the end of the turnpike, Chris and I were nearly frozen, and it was well after 10 p.m., perhaps as late as 11.
We called Joe. Despite the late hour, he immediately agreed to pick us up and take us to Norman. That’s the kind of guy Joe is.
Equipment for Living No. 4: Have friends like Joe.
Equipment for Living No. 5: Golf clubs generate no warmth.
If Chris and I were wise, we would have stayed the night in Norman and gone for Grand Lake the next day, but I had just turned 21, and Chris was 20, so we weren’t a lot wiser than those supposed prison escapees we had encountered a few hours earlier.
We moved our bags to Chris’ car and struck out.
We got to my grandparents’ house about 3 a.m. My mother was still awake. I probably forgot to call.
Another notes for the youngsters: The Turner Turnpikes speed limit in 1984 was 55 mph. Chris’ car wouldn’t go much faster than that anyway, as I recall.
Equipment for Living No. 6: Call your mother.
Equipment for Living No 7: Sometimes you think things are finally going in the right direction, but the story isn’t quite over yet.
The next morning, I don’t remember the time, but still early enough for this plan to make sense, my father told me that we would drive back to my car, stopping long enough in Tulsa to rent a tow bar, and take my car to a mechanic he knew, who would fix it. The mechanic, Butch, was in Muskogee.
This now seems a little hard to believe, but it’s absolutely true. That Saturday afternoon, my father and I were unable to find a single rentable tow bar in the city of Tulsa.
I don’t remember how many places we asked, but somehow we ended up on the far side of Chandler again with two cars — one working, one not — and no legal way to connect them.
Dad produced a length of bailing wire from the trunk of his car.
He lashed the front bumper of my Datsun to the back bumper of his Oldmobile.
We turned my car on and put it in neutral. I was at the wheel, although my only working controls were the steering wheel and the brake. Before we left, Dad told me to keep an eye on his brake lights. If they came on, I should use my brake too, but not too hard because a sudden stop might tear both our bumpers off. We drove very slowly for about 2½ hours along two-land back roads and somehow never had to stop.
Equipment for Living No. 8: Sometimes you’re lucky.
Kids: An Oldmobile is a defunct American car brand. They stopped making them in 2004.
When we got to Butch’s garage in Muskogee, it was closed for the day. Dad threw my car keys through the mail slot, and we drove on for Grand Lake.
On Monday morning, he called Butch and told him why there was a Datsun in his parking lot.
The rest of the story is less picaresque.
I remember fishing with Dad that week and having remarkably good luck at least once. We caught so many crappie that the water-filled wheel wells of the paddleboat that were using as a live well was overflowing. For every fish that went in, one had to go out.
But we stayed with it until sundown, trading out each slightly larger fish for one of the punier ones.
Equipment for Living No. 9: Sometimes it pays to be a little fish in a big lake.
That Thursday, Butch called. My car was ready. Dad drove me to Muskogee and paid the bill, then went back to Grand Lake, picked up Mom and headed home for Milwaukee.
I went on to Norman.
Chris had his car, and I guess drove himself back to school. The incident didn’t cause a rift between us. We laughed about it when we told our third roommate.
Chris teaches law school someplace in the West.
Joe and I remain friends to this day.
We would have more than one adventure on the roads over time.
One New Year’s Day, we filled his truck’s radiator with window washing fluid that was sitting around doing nothing. It got us from Norman to Oklahoma City without erupting, but only because it was incredibly cold that day.
Years later, after we had both graduated, I watched Joe repair a burst radiator hose on my truck — by then I was driving a pickup truck, also a Nissan product — alongside the Turner Turnpike just east of Wellston. He did a good enough job to get us back to his parents’ house by the turnpike gate.
Equipment for Living No. 10: Stay in touch with Joe, kids. He can fix cars.
Equipment for Living No. 11: Stay in school, kids, Some people will tell you that college diplomas aren’t all that valuable. But judging from what I know about Chris, Joe and myself, those people are wrong.
•••
To be equipment for living, art (and I use that term broadly here) doesn’t have to be as weighty as a queen’s speech or have the lasting power of Boccaccio.
Sometimes it just seems like a good story that helps the time pass while you shelter in place, but reminds you to always wear your seat belts and never ride the clutch.
